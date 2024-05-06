FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:NGD)

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Free Report) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$271.22 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.90 to C$2.30 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of NGD stock opened at C$2.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75, a P/E/G ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.84. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.93.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

