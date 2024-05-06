FY2024 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PUMP)

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ProPetro in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. ProPetro’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $999.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.09. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the third quarter worth $129,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

