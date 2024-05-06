G1 Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G1 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 74.75% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $4.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

