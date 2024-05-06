Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gaia

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 439,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 48.4% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,097,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

