Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of GAIA opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.68. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.71 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 6.57%.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.
