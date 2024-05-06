Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Get Gear Energy alerts:

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gear Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Gear Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.68. Gear Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.04. The stock has a market cap of C$189.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 3.73.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. Gear Energy had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

