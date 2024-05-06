GFL Environmental Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (TSE:GFL)

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$44.84 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of C$36.56 and a 1 year high of C$51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of C$16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.35.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -53.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25. 3.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

