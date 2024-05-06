Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %
NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $363.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50.
About Global Cord Blood
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.