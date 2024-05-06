Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.00.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.82. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

