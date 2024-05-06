Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,456.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,357 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $92.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

