Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PPL by 179.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.27.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

