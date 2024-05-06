Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% during the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 99,046 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after buying an additional 413,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,010,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.1 %

CCL stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54 and a beta of 2.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

