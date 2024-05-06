Hologic, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.07 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hologic in a report released on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $4.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup raised shares of Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.56.

HOLX opened at $76.54 on Monday. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $64.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hologic news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Hologic by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

