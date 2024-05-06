Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Hudson Technologies stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Hudson Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 417.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.