IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

IGC Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of IGC Pharma stock opened at $0.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. IGC Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IGC Pharma stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IGC Free Report ) by 211.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.31% of IGC Pharma worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

