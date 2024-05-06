Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 800 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,740,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,766,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,333 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $887.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $652.35. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $272.40 and a one year high of $974.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.