International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.