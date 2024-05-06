International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.19. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.