Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 146.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,590 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 89.4% during the third quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a $0.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

