iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $875.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.19. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $121.61.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.