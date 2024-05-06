JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Ledyard National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,820,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 778,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $190.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $131.81 and a one year high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.40 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

