JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Certuity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Certuity LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,820,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 778,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,859,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $190.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $172.49. The company has a market cap of $547.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $131.81 and a twelve month high of $200.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

