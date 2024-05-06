Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Juniper Networks worth $47,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,139,088,000 after buying an additional 325,418 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,982,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $166,260,000 after buying an additional 219,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,709,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $158,655,000 after buying an additional 502,673 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,047,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,491,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,407,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,688,000 after purchasing an additional 181,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.84 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,406 shares in the company, valued at $30,770,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,856 shares of company stock worth $8,187,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

