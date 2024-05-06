Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) versus TH International (NASDAQ:THCH) Head-To-Head Contrast

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TH International and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TH International -55.72% -1,859.11% -19.98% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TH International and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TH International 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of TH International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

TH International has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TH International and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TH International $221.94 million 0.22 -$123.42 million ($0.80) -1.39 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Kona Grill has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TH International.

Summary

Kona Grill beats TH International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TH International

(Get Free Report)

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc.

About Kona Grill

(Get Free Report)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

