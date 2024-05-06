KORU Medical Systems, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst W. Wood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.15). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KORU Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of KRMD opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $106.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23. KORU Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $4.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

