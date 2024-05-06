Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LARK

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $18.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 2.20% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.