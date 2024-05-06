Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Bruker Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Bruker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BRKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $70.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.81. Bruker has a one year low of $53.79 and a one year high of $94.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 315,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 55.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,634,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,950,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,494,000 after purchasing an additional 56,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,618.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

