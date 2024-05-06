Legend Biotech (LEGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect Legend Biotech to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.63 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 181.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Legend Biotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $45.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 0.12. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $42.08 and a 52-week high of $77.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

