Leisure Capital Management Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Leisure Capital Management decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $887.89 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $867.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

