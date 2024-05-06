LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.7 million-$217.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.85.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,182. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,036 shares of company stock worth $7,873,749. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Further Reading

