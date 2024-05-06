LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.730-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.7 million-$217.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.7 million. LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.500 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 11.2 %

LMAT stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $74.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 42.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $344,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 36,600 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $2,489,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,187,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,817,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 5,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $344,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,036 shares of company stock valued at $7,873,749. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

