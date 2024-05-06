LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on LiqTech International in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.15 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LiqTech International

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $3.27.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 47.61% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

About LiqTech International

(Get Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.