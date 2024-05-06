Marathon Capitl Comments on Stem, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:STEM)

Get Stem alerts:

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Marathon Capitl issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stem in a research note issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Marathon Capitl analyst A. Kania anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. The consensus estimate for Stem’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Marathon Capitl also issued estimates for Stem’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

STEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down previously from $5.50) on shares of Stem in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

Stem Stock Performance

STEM stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. Stem has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Stem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other Stem news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $44,623.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Alan Russo sold 14,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $45,616.30. Following the sale, the executive now owns 158,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,506.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,719.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock valued at $238,045 and sold 578,097 shares valued at $1,291,013. Company insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

