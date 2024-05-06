Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $202.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.