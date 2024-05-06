Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Marin Software alerts:

Marin Software Price Performance

Marin Software stock opened at $2.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.77. Marin Software has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 71.59%.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.