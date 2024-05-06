Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $478.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $480.00 to $478.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $493.55.

Mastercard stock opened at $443.58 on Thursday. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $469.57 and its 200-day moving average is $438.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,651,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.04, for a total value of $51,624,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,651,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,013,698,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,088 shares of company stock worth $266,873,978 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

