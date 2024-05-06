MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,630.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,499.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,542.15.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

