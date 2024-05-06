MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for MGP Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGPI. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 6.32. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $75.78 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.07. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In related news, VP Erika Lapish acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,823. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.09%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.