Mizuho Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $43.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBOW. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW opened at $31.00 on Thursday. SilverBow Resources has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $43.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.