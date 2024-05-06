Mizuho Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $200.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PTC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $200.64.

PTC opened at $175.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. PTC has a 12 month low of $124.42 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.54. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

