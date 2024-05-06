Mizuho Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $49.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of eBay from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EBAY

eBay Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $49.65 on Thursday. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.