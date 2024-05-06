Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.7% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $62,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $887.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $867.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.36, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $272.40 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

