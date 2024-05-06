Morgan Stanley Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $61.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.35.

EBAY opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.86.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in eBay by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,762,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

