National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TD. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$90.48.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 5.8 %

TSE TD opened at C$74.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$132.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.39. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$74.03 and a 12 month high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

