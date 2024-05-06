Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $23,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,477,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,145,000 after purchasing an additional 97,818 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,606,000 after purchasing an additional 74,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $123.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.04. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

