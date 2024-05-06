Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $160.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $147.88.

Shares of NBIX opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.28.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 456 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $64,733.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,547 shares of company stock worth $25,039,887 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,351,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

