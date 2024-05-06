New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 99.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.96.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.55. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $102.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

