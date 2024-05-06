New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 437.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30,560.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 558,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after acquiring an additional 556,501 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 678.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,382,000 after acquiring an additional 429,699 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 834.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 282,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after purchasing an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $195.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $168.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.50.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

