Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. Expected to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.95.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 12.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.18%.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,415,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,902,000 after buying an additional 137,929 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,626,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,066 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

