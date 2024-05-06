ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.
ObsEva Company Profile
