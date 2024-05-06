ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $0.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. The company has a market cap of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

