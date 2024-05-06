OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on OCX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.60 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OncoCyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $2.66 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

In other news, Director Andrew Arno acquired 33,898 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $203,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 2,420,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $7,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,929,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,392,872.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,457,288 shares of company stock worth $7,176,400. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

