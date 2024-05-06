Oppenheimer Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $282.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $276.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. TheStreet raised shares of Coinbase Global from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $223.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56 and a beta of 3.46. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,851 shares in the company, valued at $45,977,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,977,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,597 shares of company stock valued at $86,053,862 in the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,281,280 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,483,800,000 after buying an additional 408,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after acquiring an additional 511,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $147,646,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.